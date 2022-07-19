Police confirm bridge that collapsed in Gedong no longer being used

KUCHING (July 19): Simunjan police have confirmed that a bridge in Gedong district, which collapsed yesterday, is no longer being used.

Photos of the collapsed bridge had gone viral on social media since yesterday.

“The bridge has been closed since May this year after the owner of the bridge realised that it was not safe to be used anymore,” Simunjan District acting police chief ASP Honchin Ludu said when contacted.

Honchin said the bridge, which belongs to a private plantation company, collapsed at around 1.30pm.

He said no one was injured in the incident.