Premier: S’wak to intensify infrastructural devt to facilitate study in astronomy

KUCHING (July 19): Sarawak aims to intensify infrastructural development to facilitate the study in astronomy, said Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Therefore, he added, the State Mufti Department has set up an astronomical centre in Miri, and one each to be completed in Bintulu and Pantai Damai here.

He pointed out that study in astronomy is a very important element in the digital world as well as in the history of mankind in the future.

“Now we see that Elon Musk and other scientists are very active in the matter. Therefore, we want to produce many more young (Sarawakians) who are interested in astronomy because it has economic value in development and in the future,” said Abang Johari when met after opening the state-level Fatwa Seminar in conjunction with the Mufti Department’s silver jubilee celebration at a hotel here yesterday.

Even the state had amended the Sarawak Land Code recently just to include regulations on its spectrum in contemplating the pace of development in the digital world and in astronomy, he said while commending the State Mufti Department for being proactive and forward-looking.

He said the state is ever ready to assist the department in its infrastructure development endeavours.

Besides that, the state will also consider engaging universities if they have expertise on astronomy research, he added.