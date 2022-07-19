Pumping main burst at Taman BDC causing water supply issues in Kuching

KUCHING (July 19): Many areas here are experiencing low water pressure or no water supply today due to an 840mm pumping main burst at Taman BDC.

In an unscheduled water supply interruption notice, Kuching Water Board (KWB) said the areas affected include Jalan Padungan, Jalan Abell, Jln Chan Chin Ann, Jalan Bukit Mata, Jalan Ban Hock, Jalan Datuk Abang Abdul Rahim, Jalan Datuk Wee Kheng Chiang, and Jalan Petanak.

Also affected are Jalan Blacksmith, Jalan Sungai Padungan, Jalan Rumbia, Jalan Pending, Jalan Central, and Jalan Nipah

“The board is trying to find the best option to repair as it may affect a lot of areas in Kuching city,” said the notice.

However, the notice did not indicate when normal water supply is expected to resume.

It did mention that water tankers will be mobilised to the affected areas.

KWB added that it regrets any inconvenience caused by the unscheduled water supply interruption.