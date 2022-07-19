Sabah’s new Covid-19 cases increase to 234

KOTA KINABALU (July 19): Sabah has recorded 234 new Covid-19 cases today, said state Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

Masidi said the number of Covid-19 cases reported today was 10 cases more than yesterday.

He explained that the higher number of infections today was due to the high number of test samples received.

“The total number of test samples today was 3,127 with a positivity rate of 11.4 per cent,” he said.

Kota Kinabalu returned to the top rung in the list of contributors to the Covid-19 infection cases in the state as it recorded 115 cases.

Penampang recorded 19 cases, Sandakan 19, Beaufort 13, Lahad Datu 12, Papar 11, Tawau 11and Tuaran 11 cases.

Twelve other districts showed a single digit increase in the number of cases, he said.

Of the total cases today, only four were in category 3 and two in category 5.