Sarawak expected to formalise new green hydrogen collaboration

KUCHING (July 19): Another collaboration on hydrogen involving Sarawak is expected to be formalised tomorrow.

Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg is scheduled to witness the signing of the collaboration agreement on green hydrogen technology deployment in Bandar Baru Bangi, Selangor.

According to a media invite, the event will take place at 10.30am in Petronas Research Sdn Bhd, Jalan Ayer Hitam.

Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) subsidiary SEDC Energy Sdn Bhd is expected to be involved in the collaboration.

Abang Johari had previously said SEDC, which will play a key role in the state’s green energy agenda, has been tasked to look into the use of hydrogen as a source of renewable energy for public transport in the state.

With hydrogen being one of the sectors that Sarawak intends to develop, he said the state government had specifically highlighted renewable energy as a cornerstone of its 10-year Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030.

It has been reported that Sarawak will export the bulk of green hydrogen produced from a plant in the Petrochemical Hub in Tanjung Kidurong, Bintulu to South Korea, while the rest will be for domestic use.

South Korean companies Samsung Engineering Co Ltd, Posco, and Lotte Chemical are partnering with SEDC to develop the hydrogen plant, dubbed H2biscus project. The hydrogen plant will be the first of its kind in Malaysia.

Petronas Hydrogen Sdn Bhd was established in 2020 under the Gas and New Energy business, for Petronas to go beyond hydrocarbon sources and become an end-to-end solutions provider of hydrogen.

There is also a green hydrogen production testing facility at Petronas Research Sdn Bhd.

According to the Petronas website, green hydrogen is the cleanest of three hydrogen varieties and produces zero carbon emissions.

It is produced from water using electrolysis powered by renewable energy such as solar and offshore wind.