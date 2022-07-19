Sarawak muaythai fighters rock national junior, Pre-Sukma meet

KUCHING (July 19): Sarawak issued an early warning to challengers from other states at Sukan Malaysia (Sukma) 2022 after performing well at the National Youth Muay Thai Championship and Pre-Sukma in Kuantan, Pahang last week.

In the tournament which took place from July 15-17 at the Kuantan City Council Field, the Bumi Kenyalang athletes captured five gold, three silver and five bronze medals.

Maurien Hii Sie Lin from D30 Miri Muaythai Club produced the first cheer for the Sarawak camp when she bagged the gold medal in the women’s senior category.

The excellent rhythm was continued by four other young athletes by contributing gold, namely Mikhail Ghazali from Rentap Muay Thai, Texas Jeremy (SS Fighter), Mohd Syameil (Sting Muay Thai) and Nur Haina Aisyah (Meranek Phoenix Muay Thai).

Meanwhile, Khairul Aiman from PS Muay Thai Bintulu and Nur Azirah Mohamad Yudi (Sting Muay Thai) each contributed a silver in the senior category and Mohd Hakim (Sting Muay Thai) through the youth category.

The bronze medals were contributed by Jordan Bokoet Herman and Bryan Anderson Jeffery from the Bau Muay Thai Club, Mohd Hasbullah (Meranek Pheonix Muay Thai), Mohd Izad (SS Fighter) and Mohd Haziq (Sting Muay Thai).

Other members of the state team were Mohd Hairol (Sting Muaythai Club), Ayu Adiqa Azmi (Muaythai Kenyalang), Angellicia Elicia Lee (SS Fighter) and Dylan Casey Daniel (D30 Miri Muaythai Club).

Sarawak Muaythai Association (PMNS) president Jumaat Ibrahim when contacted on Monday congratulated the athletes, particularly the junior athletes, for their success and medal contribution.

“This tournament is one of the warming up events for our athletes before facing Sukma and after this, they will go through many more sparring games to further strengthen their preparations.

“At the same time, we also use this tournament as a yardstick to measure the ability of our athletes before deciding on the final list of athletes to send to Kuala Lumpur later,” he said.

In the meantime, he hoped the athletes, especially those who had been selected, would continue improving their performance as Sukma is less than two months away.

He also extended his appreciation to the Sarawak Sports Corporation, Sarawak State Sports Council and the coaches for their continuous support and encouragement of the development programme implemented by PMNS to elevate muaythai in the state.

Jumaat also expressed his appreciation to the muaythai clubs who came up with their own initiative to sponsor their athletes to participate in the tournament.

He also thanked the Malaysian Muaythai Association for their willingness to sponsor Sarawakian athletes to participate in the same tournament for the purpose of selection to the world championships.