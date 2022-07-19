Singapore keen to work with Sarawak on quality education, nurturing STEM talents

KUCHING (July 19): Singapore’s Ministry of Education is keen and ready to work with the Sarawak’s Ministry of Education, Innovation and Talent Development to enhance the quality of education as well as to nurture Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) talents in Sarawak.

A statement from the Ministry of Education, Innovation and Talent Development said these collaborations were discussed over a dinner hosted by Singapore’s Minister for Education Chan Chung Sing for Sarawak’s Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn during the latter’s working visit to Singapore.

Among others, the programmes would cover student exchanges, teacher competency development programmes, experience sharing visits by Singapore teachers to Sarawak, and programmes to nurture interest and talents in STEM.

Singapore Ministry of Education deputy secretary (services) Lim Boon Wee; Deputy Ministers for Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Francis Harden Hollis and Dr Annuar Rapaee; as well as ministry permanent secretary Datu Kameri Affandi were also present at the dinner and discussion.

Earlier in the day, the Sarawak delegation paid a courtesy call on the representatives from the Bio Medical Research Council (BMRC) and Bioprocessing Technology Institute (BTI), which come under the purview of the Agency for Science, Technology and Research, Singapore or A*Star.