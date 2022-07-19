Stroke patient at Miri Hospital’s A&E was never neglected, clarifies Health Dept

MIRI (July 19): The Health Department has clarified that a stroke patient, who is said to have waited for 12 hours before being attended to by medical officers at Miri Hospital’s Accident and Emergency Department (A&E), was never left neglected.

In a report published on The Borneo Post on July 16, it is claimed that the male patient was forced to wait for 12 hours to be admitted into the ward and attended to by doctors.

In a statement issued yesterday, Health Department Sarawak director Dr Ooi Choo Huck said based on the investigation ordered by the management of Miri Hospital, it was found that the patient was brought to the A&E at 12.51pm on July 14, and was treated at the Yellow Zone by the medical officer on-duty.

“The tests including X-ray, blood works, and CT scan were conducted on the patient, confirming that he did have a stroke and thus the treatment on him began immediately.

“Throughout the duration that he was in the Yellow Zone, he was not neglected – continuous attention was given to him including check-ups and follow-up treatments by the emergency team.

“The patient’s condition was also informed to a friend, who accompanied him between 4pm and 7pm,” said Dr Ooi.

“The Health Department Sarawak wishes to inform that the patient has been given the attention and treatment as should be right until he was moved into the ward.

“The department continues to provide cooperation and is always ready to help, especially in giving the best service to the people,” said Dr Ooi