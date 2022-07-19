Sulu heir claim: PKR branches in Sarawak file police reports against Najib

KUCHING (July 19): A total 14 Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) branches in Sarawak joined other branches nationwide in filing police reports against former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

PKR Sarawak information and communication chief Abun Sui Anyit in a statement said these branches comprised Hulu Rajang, Serian, Puncak Borneo, Sri Aman, Sarikei, Petra Jaya, Mukah, Kapit, Kota Samarahan, Kanowit, Lubok Antu, Stampin, Bintulu and the youth wing of Miri branch.

He believed other PKR branches in the state will soon lodge similar police reports against the former prime minister.

The police reports were filed following the call made by PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli on Sunday for a wave of reports to be made against Najib regarding the claim by heirs of the Sulu sultanate for billions in compensation for ceding sovereignty over Sabah.

“We, the PKR leaders in Sarawak, are doing our civic responsibility as caring Malaysians in lodging the police reports,” Abun said in the statement.