University professor detained by MACC

KOTA KINABALU (July 19): A professor of a university was detained by the Malaysian Anti -Corruption Commission (MACC) for allegedly submitting false claims for funding research amounting to RM66,000.

According to sources, the 55-year-old suspect was believed to have submitted false claims between 2014 to 2017 while serving as a director of the university.

It was learned that the false claims involved funds for research but no expenses were ever incurred.

The suspect was arrested at the Malaysian Anti -Corruption Commission (MACC) Sabah office at 10am on Tuesday.

Sabah MACC director Datuk S Karunanithy confirmed the arrest and said the case will be investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009.

Karunanithy added that the suspect was released on RM10,000 bail with one surety and he is expected to be charged at the Kota Kinabalu Sessions Court in the near future.