SIPITANG (July 19): A wood factory which has ceased to operate was destroyed in a fire here on Tuesday.

Sipitant fire and rescue station chief Calvin Joe Jeofery said they received a distress call at 6.42am and deployed two teams to the location.

He said fire and rescue personnel controlled the flame by 7.40am but the factory was completely destroyed.

The operation ended at 9am without any untoward incident.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.