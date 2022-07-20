2,053 hectares of Musang King durian cultivated in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (July 20): A total of 2,053 hectares of Musang King durian have been cultivated in Sabah as of 2021, said Assistant Minister of Agriculture and Fishery Datuk James Ratib.

He said durian farming, especially the Musang King variety, is among the main crops given priority in the Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) development plan.

James said his ministry, through the Sabah Agriculture Department, has and will develop 660 hectares (53,460 trees) of premium durians of the Musang King and Black Thorn varieties in 20 districts during the 12th Malaysian Plan (12MP).

He said the target for Nabawan is to cultivate 20 hectares of durian with the participation from 20 operators.

“The development of durian farming is implemented through the Premium Durian Crop Development Project which involves between RM10,000 and RM25,000 in assistance per hectare.

“The assistance is in the form of land clearance, quality seedlings and agricultural input such as fertilizer and farm equipment,” he said when replying to Nabawan assemblyman Datuk Abdul Ghani Mohamed Yassin’s question on whether the ministry has plans to make the durian industry in Sabah, especially the Musang King variety, a main crop to increase the community’s income.

To support the development of durian cultivation especially Musang King, he said the Agriculture Department has implemented several programmes, including production programme, verification of the authenticity of the breed and plant material, expansion services, farm accreditation and research.

This year, he said 21,500 Musang King seedlings and 4,000 Black Thorn seedlings have been issued by agriculture stations.

He said the authenticity of the plants is issued through the Plant Materials Verification Scheme (SPBT) programme.

Apart from the Agriculture Department, he said four private nurseries have received SPBT certificates with 482 Musang King mother trees and 62 Black Thorn trees as the source of bud eye for breeding.

“The nurseries can potentially produce 125,000 Musang King and Black Thorn seedlings per annum.”

To ensure Good Agricultural Practices (APB), James said 660 participants have undergone courses and basic trainings on durian farming in Farmer Training Centres in Sandakan, Kota Marudu and Tenom.

He added that 24 durian farms have received the myGAP and myOrganic for good agricultural practices in 2021.

As for research programmes, he said the Agriculture Department is developing new Musang King varieties that are resistant to diseases.

“Based on farm gate price at the rate of RM30 per kilogramme, the gross annual revenue for one hectare (81 trees) of Musang King is RM349,920 with optimum farm management.”

He added that durian farmers could also enhance their revenue through downstream activities such as producing durian ice creams, durian cakes, dodol and other durian-based products.

On Karamunting assemblyman Hiew Vun Zin and Elopura assemblyman Calvin Chong’s suggestion to set up a collection centre and issuance of licence for durian export, James said the ministry has invited companies such as Top Fruits Sdn Bhd to invest in the durian industry in Sabah, including to set up frozen durian processing factories.

However, he said the problem is that the durian farms in Sabah are still relatively young and have not reached the volume for export.

He added that the ministry has not received any applications for durian export licence.

“If we receive application (for durian export licence), we will forward to the Federal Government because they will issue the licence based on our recommendations.

“And licence holders are required to have factories, which we do not have now.”

James also agreed with Sindumin assemblyman Datuk Dr Yusof Yacob’s proposal to set up a body with the necessary expertise specifically to support the growth of Musang King durians.