Abg Jo: S’wak working with credible institutions to gain worldwide recognition for its products

KUCHING (July 20): The Sarawak government is working together with credible institutions in order to gain recognition for its products worldwide, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said the state government places emphasis on research and development (R&D), which has yielded some results.

“Many have asked why is Sarawak collaborating with NUS (National University of Singapore)? We collaborate because it has networks with other credible institutions worldwide and we want the certification. If we produce the results, but the world doesn’t recognise them then it’s not good for us.

“With this sort of approach, we hope that our products are certified worldwide and are accepted by international markets. That is our objective,” he said at the Petronas Research Sdn Bhd in Bandar Baru Bangi, Selangor today.

He was there to witness the signing of two Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) subsidiary SEDC Energy Sdn Bhd and Petronas.

One was for the hydrogen electrolyser supply to hydrogen refuelling stations in Batu Kawa and Darul Hana here, and another for collaborative research on renewable oil, specifically micro algae and biofuel.

Abang Johari said he was very pleased that SEDC Energy will be collaborating with Petronas, adding that it was only appropriate for the state to work together with Petronas in giving value to the resources that Sarawak has.

He noted that with Sarawak having high aspirations in terms of energy, such collaborations are the new economy and the way forward.

“Many neighbouring countries are looking at us. Many countries are short of space and short of energy, but they got the talents so they are looking at us.

“We in Sarawak are hospitable people, so why not we work together. We got the space, we got the energy and talents can be trained. That is why research is important,” he said.