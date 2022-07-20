ACS to hold Sarawak Day Ecumenical Prayer Service tomorrow

KUCHING (July 20): The Association of Churches In Sarawak (ACS) will hold a Sarawak Day Ecumenical Prayer Service tomorrow, starting at 7.30pm.

It will be held at the Christian Ecumenical Worship Centre (CEWC), Jalan Stampin here.

ACS secretary general Elder Ambrose Linang said the Anglican Church is the host church for this year’s service and the theme is “You shall be a blessing” from Genesis 12:2.

“The chairman of the main organising committee for the service is the Very Revd Kho Thong Meng, who is the Dean of St Thomas’ Cathedral,” Ambrose told a press conference today.

He said Bishop of the Anglican Church in Sarawak and Brunei Rt Revd Datuk Danald Jute will share the reflection on the theme, while the Archbishop of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Kuching the Most Revd Simon Poh shall recite the opening prayer and lead the benediction with all heads of churches at the end of the programme.

Ambrose said the order of the service will cover different themes of scripture readings and prayers while the Bible readings will be in English, Bahasa Malaysia, Mandarin, Bidayuh Biatah, and Iban to signify that churches are made up of different ethnic groups but united in one belief and one God.

Preceding the readings of scriptures and prayers will be the hoisting of the Jalur Gemilang and state flag by a federal minister and state minister respectively, and a combined choir will also lead the congregational singing of hymns throughout the service.

“At the service there shall be prayers for state the government, Sarawak premier, deputy premiers, cabinet ministers, lawmakers and those in authority that they continue to work harmoniously in upholding our religious freedom, justice, liberty as well as political, economic and social stability in our state.

“We pray for leaders of different faiths to have mutual understanding and respect among all races and faiths and we also pray for all believers to promote true Christian moral values, witness to the community and to contribute to the peace and harmony of our state,” Ambrose said.

He said there will also be prayers for peace of the world, for justice and righteousness to prevail in all countries, and called upon all Christians here to join in the prayer service.

He added it is time to pray for Sarawak and Malaysia because racial polarisation and religious extremism should not be allowed to destroy the fabric of society.

“All Christian members of state and federal, heads of departments and leaders of Interfaith group such as Buddhist, Hindu, Sikh, and Bahai have been invited to attend. Let us all the time break down walls and making bridges among all Sarawakians of different faiths.

“ACS would thus like to affirm its commitment towards promoting harmony and unity among all the peoples of Sarawak and our nation because unity and social cohesiveness is the pillar of socio-economic progress and development,” he added.

Also present during the press conference were Kho, Revd Canon Roannie Cannidy, and Andrew Bungku, who represented St Thomas’ Cathedral, as well as Pastor Roland Sawat, who represented the Sarawak Baptist Church.