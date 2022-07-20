Almost all Sabah districts report new Covid-19 cases

KOTA KINABALU (July 20): Sabah recorded 279 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday with almost all the districts reporting new infections in the past 24 hours.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said only four districts recorded zero infections as of July 20 afternoon.

“The ‘green zone’ district of Tongod recorded new infections today, this means that only Kalabakan remains with zero cases in Sabah.

“Putatan recorded the largest increase with 24 cases, followed by Tuaran 28, Sandakan 30, Penampang 29 and Papar 17.

“Only two districts recorded a significant decrease, namely Kota Kinabalu 87 and Tawau cases cases,” he said.

A total of 276 out of 279 cases recorded on Wednesday were in Category 1 and Category 2, as well as one case each in Category 3, Category 4 and Category 5.