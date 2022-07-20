Anwar insists MoU with PM Ismail Sabri doesn’t end on July 31 as Pakatan still seeking reforms

KUALA LUMPUR (July 20): Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for cooperation with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob remains very much alive as the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition is still pushing for institutional reforms.

He said that PH will continue to engage the government to ensure that the reforms laid out in the MoU will be implemented.

“We have some of the most difficult conditions now, among them the anti-party hopping Bill. If passed within a week, we will bring up many more big issues the government must fulfill, especially the issue of government management, and corruption and monopoly,” he told a press conference in Parliament.

Anwar was answering a question on whether the MoU would end at the end of this month.

Umno leaders has been insisting that the deal expires on July 31 and are pressing for early national polls to be held.

But Anwar maintains that there was no deadline set for MoU and that PH will continue to hold discussions with the Ismail Sabri administration until Parliament is dissolved to pave way for the 15th general election.

“In this MoU, it does not set a deadline, it sets a general election date so we are still negotiating, this is not final. Ultimately we will discuss together in PH and we will make sure of some other measures that revolve around governance, corruption and monopolies will be highlighted,” the Port Dickson MP said.

The MoU was signed in September last year to provide Malaysia with a semblance of political stability so its economy can recover after being wrecked by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ismail Sabri, a vice-president in Umno, was the third person to become prime minister in short succession following Election 2018.

PH’s PM pick, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, was forced out of office after certain PKR and Bersatu MPs switched sides, leading to PH’s ouster and the installation of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in 2020.

As part of the deal, Ismail Sabri offered a list of parliamentary and government administration reforms in exchange for support.

He said the government would table an anti-party hopping Bill, which if passed, would prevent politicians elected on one party’s platform from defecting to another party.

Other proposals included ensuring equal membership in parliamentary special committees for both government and opposition lawmakers, and granting the Opposition leader the same remuneration and amenities as a minister. – Malay Mail