Cancer advocacy group backs proposal to ban smoking, vaping

KUCHING (July 20): The Society for Cancer Advocacy and Awareness Kuching (SCAN), supports the government’s proposal to ban smoking and vaping for the good of the future generations.

They said it is a known fact that smoking is one of the deadliest causes of cancer which is the second leading cause of death in Malaysia, after heart disease.

Consultant haematologist and medical advisor of SCAN, Dr Chew Lee Ping, said she is glad that the government is putting forward a proposal to ban smoking for the future generations.

“This not only saves lives but also reduces our healthcare costs especially with the rising costs of cancer treatment,” she said.

She also hoped that despite resistance from various sectors, the government would stand firm to enforce the law.

According to Social and Economic Research Initiative (Seri), smoking prevalence is the highest among the B40 income earners at 65 per cent, compared to 31 per cent among the M40 and five per cent among T20.

In Malaysia, even with basic universal healthcare, there is still a huge cancer care gap.

“With Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) being the only hospital with cancer healthcare services in Sarawak, patients from rural areas have to travel further to get cancer care.

“In Sarawak, it is not unheard of that patients have to sell their belongings to meet the costs of travel, accommodation and treatment,” said Dr Chew.

She added that newer cancer treatments and drugs were also getting more expensive and might not be subsidised by the government.

“This has caused financial devastation to many patients and their families. Some patients have little choice but to give up treatments and succumb to cancer,” she added.

Dr Chew said the shortage of oncologists was also a glaring issue.

“There are only six or seven oncologists available in Sarawak, including in private hospitals, and they are only found in Kuching. Patients visiting SGH typically only get to see the oncologist during their initial diagnosis after a considerably long wait,” she said.

Meanwhile, breast and endocrine surgeon and another SCAN medical advisor Dr Adibah Ali Said said she had seen patients go through unpleasant journeys from diagnosis to treatment completion.

“The biggest preventable factor that contributes to cancer is smoking. Tobacco does not only cause lung cancer but it increases risk for 15 other cancers.

“I really appreciate the effort of our government to ban smoking and tobacco. I hope this will be consistently pursued and that it will gain support from a greater number of community groups and agencies,” she added.

She added the inadequacy in the treatment facility within the oncological department in SGH was just as pathetic.

“Even if all cancer patients could make their way to SGH, the facilities, including consultation room, are far from sufficient; the chemotherapy treatment room is usually packed with patients receiving treatments.

“Patients who come for consultations have to sit in cramped rooms, which is hated with other patients who are also consulting their medical officers,” added Dr Adibah.

She added there was also a shortage of beds at the cancer wards for those needing admission, including patients from outstation or rural areas.

Meanwhile, SCAN president Chris Cheng hoped that people across the political divide would come together and support the ban for the sake of the health of all Malaysians.