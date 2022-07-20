Chong: Absurd to reject motion to discuss Petronas assets seizure

KUCHING (July 20): Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen has described the Parliament Speaker’s rejection of the motion to discuss the seizure of Petronas’ subsidiaries by Sultan of Sulu’s descendants on the ground of subjudice, as “most absurd and ridiculous”.

He said first and foremost, the matter is in litigation in a foreign court in France which is not within Malaysia’s judiciary system.

“As such, in this case, the basis of the subjudice doctrine that the debate in Parliament may affect a judicial process is just too remote and far-fetched.

“How can a debate in Malaysia Parliament affect the minds of the judges in France? It just simply does not make sense,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Chong said aside from that, Petronas is a government-owned company and all Malaysians have a share in Petronas.

He asked what better place it would be than the Parliament where all the 222 people’s representatives meet for a debate and discussion of this matter which affects the property of all Malaysians.

He pointed out that as Petronas is a national company, the people are its shareholders and the members of Parliament are the shareholders’ proxies and representatives.

“As such, MPs have all the rights to discuss the matter in Parliament and the people of Malaysia have all the rights to hear out how the present government has brought about such a disastrous outcome.

“The Speaker should not stand in our way,” he said.

Chong also said the way the Sulu Sultanate’s descendants went about claiming their rights over Petronas’ assets bypassed the country’s legal system.

He said the Sultanate’s descendants’ claim was based upon its alleged rights over the land in Sabah which tantamount to a challenge to the country’s national sovereignty over the Malaysian government’s rights on land.

The claim was thus an affront to national sovereignty, he added.

“In such matter of national interest, Parliament is the most appropriate forum to discuss it.

“As the Speaker is also an experienced lawyer and should know better that Parliament is the best forum to discuss this matter, therefore, the true reason underlying his rejection of Kota Belud MP’s motion to discuss the matter is most probably that he has acted at the instruction of the Prime Minister or the Cabinet for he is beholden to the present government for his office.

“By so doing, he has not only made a fool of himself but brought disgrace to the whole Parliament of Malaysia,” he said.

Chong called upon the Prime Minister to be gracious and responsible enough to submit a ministerial motion in Parliament to have the matter fully discussed and debated.

He said all Malaysians have a right to know what actually went wrong.

“The Prime Minister should not hide behind the cloak of the Speaker’s chair,” he said.