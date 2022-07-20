Citizen journalists can’t escape long arm of the law, say experts

KUALA LUMPUR (July 20): Anyone with a smartphone can become a journalist nowadays.

However, the flip side of this so-called citizen journalism is the dissemination of false information which experts and media practitioners fear can pose a threat to the nation’s peace and harmony.

They say the emergence of citizen journalists, who “report” fake news – especially on social media – to the point of causing confusion among the public, cannot be viewed lightly given the popularity of the medium.

Recently, Ministry of Communications and Multimedia secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Mentek was quoted as saying that the government is now forced to contend with the challenges posed by fake news circulated widely on social media by these citizen journalists.

Urging professional media organisations and journalists not to let their fake counterparts take over their news delivery role, he said they should instead focus on playing a more precise role in disseminating accurate information.

Worrying trend

Malaysian Press Institute chief executive officer Datuk Dr Chamil Wariya said the existence of citizen journalists can potentially be a cause for concern because the technological sophistication of communication gadgets has made it possible for every other person to turn into a “journalist”.

Defining citizen journalism as the speedy dissemination of news and information through social media, Chamil said those involved in this activity don’t do any research nor check the facts with the authorities concerned.

“The information shared by them is not 100 percent accurate. What sets citizen journalists apart from the professionals is that the latter firmly adhere to the ethics of journalism by reporting news that’s verified by the (official) sources concerned.

“It’s worrying when news transmitted by citizen journalists causes confusion among the readers, to the extent of them questioning the credibility of professional journalists. This is because news shared by citizen journalists is usually sensational and controversial in nature,” he told Bernama.

The freewheeling ways of citizen journalists beg the question of whether they can be brought to book under existing laws.

Yes, they can, according to a senior lecturer at the Centre for Media and Information Warfare Studies, Universiti Teknologi Mara, Dr Noor Nirwandy Mat Noordin.

He said legislation such as the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, Penal Code and Sedition Act 1948 have enough provisions to address the spread of false information that can potentially threaten public order.

He said Section 505(b) of the Penal Code, for example, curbs the spreading of news with intent to cause public fear or panic.

“We keep reminding the public to read news from authentic sources such as Bernama (the Malaysian National News Agency) because its news items go through the process of editing by its gatekeepers and are regulated,” he said.

Inevitable

Noor Nirwandy said the existence of citizen journalism is an inevitable consequence of developments in the digital world and borderless communications as well as the public’s excitement of sharing information without checking its veracity.

“In their attempt to become popular and be viewed as a ‘hero’, netizens are trying to outdo each other in being the first to share information. This is quite normal in the world now as every person has the power to communicate,” he said.

Nevertheless, he added, citizen journalists must have the integrity to refrain from sharing information and news that have not been verified.

Universiti Malaya Department of Media and Communication Studies senior lecturer Dr Siti Ezaleila Mustafa, meanwhile, said the mainstream media remains relevant because the public still has to refer to it, especially where current issues are concerned.

“It is their (professional journalists’) duty to report facts obtained from authentic sources. Despite the challenges they face from citizen journalists, they will continue to do their work professionally,” she said.

She also said that bona fide reporters can offer checks and balances by ensuring that the public gets to filter information shared by citizen journalists on social media.

Siti Ezaleila also opined that the mainstream media must make use of or collaborate with social media influencers in dealing with the challenges posed by citizen journalists.

“Media organisations can no longer view society as it did before. To get closer to the public (to raise awareness of the dangers of reading and circulating fake news), they should interact with social media influencers who have numerous followers,” she added. — Bernama