Domestic violence cases in Sarawak this year drops to almost half compared to 2021 as at June

KUCHING (July 20): Sarawak recorded a 46 per cent drop in domestic violence cases this year up until June with 292 cases compared to 630 cases last year over the same period of time, said Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

The Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister said the statistics from the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) Sarawak contingent also showed 3.4 per cent or 10 of the victims are aged below 18 years old.

“Out of the cases in the state this year, 76 per cent or 222 cases were caused by drugs and substance abuse, followed by anger issues (25), drunkenness or cheating (13), divorce (10), misunderstanding and mental issue (3), money (2) and jealousy (1),” she said at the launching of Domestic Violence First Aid Training For Frontliners here today.

She also stressed that domestic violence does not only occur between the husband and wife, but also between the child and mother, or child and grandparent, due to drugs and substance abuse.

From 2018 to 2021, Sarawak recorded an increase in the number of domestic violence cases with 630 cases compared to 486 cases in 2018. Of that figure, 62 per cent of the victims in 2021 were women compared to men, she said.

Majority of the cases in 2021 occurred among the Malays at 42 per cent, Iban (27 per cent), and Chinese (11 per cent). Kuching recorded the highest number of cases at 37 per cent, followed by Miri (29 per cent) and Samarahan (9 per cent).

“A total of 83.2 per cent or 512 cases of domestic violence cases in Sarawak in 2021 were caused by drugs and substance abuse compared to 76.8 per cent or 326 cases in 2018. This shows an uphill trend of 6.4 per cent,” said Fatimah.

Meanwhile, she said self blame and not wanting others to know about them having a bad marriage are some of the reasons that women did not report their husbands for domestic abuse.

She said some women would rather sacrifice themselves and allow their husband to take out their anger on them rather than him hurting the children.

Some women, when they enter into marriage, hope for a good marriage that lasts forever, thus, when something happens during the marriage, they will keep it to themselves because they blame themselves too for what had happened, she added.

“I remember being approached on a domestic abuse case by a wife, who could not take it anymore because she feared losing her life. It wasn’t the first time she was beaten,” Fatimah said.

Some even went to the extent of telling their husbands to hit them anywhere but the face so that they could still go to work and hide it from colleagues or other people, she said.

Thus, when these women come forward to report the abuse, people should not be judgemental and understand how they feel, she added.

They are not to blame the victim, instead, support and provide assistance to them, she said.

Meanwhile, when asked to comment on the second tabling of the Anti Sexual Harassment Bill 2021 in Parliament on Tuesday, Fatimah said that her ministry welcomed it as violence against women can happen not only at home but also at work.

“Violence against women can include mental abuse on workers at the workplace, or sexual harassment at work, and these women are afraid to report it,” she said, adding female victims preferred to keep the matter to themselves as the perpetrators are those in power and they worry about the shame, stigma and others might not believe them.

The two-day course which started yesterday is attended by 60 participants.

Present were Sarawak Women for Women Society chairperson Dr Angie Garet and organising chairperson Margaret Bedus.