Dr Rundi: Sarawak to focus on increasing self-sufficiency in paddy

KUCHING (July 20): The state government will place its focus on increasing the state’s self-sufficiency level (SSL) of paddy to 60 per cent by 2030.

As it is now, the SSL for paddy is only at 38 per cent, Minister of Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom disclosed.

“Meaning, only 38 per cent of our paddy is locally produced while the remaining 62 per cent is imported from foreign countries.

“By 2030, we should have 60 per cent of SSL for paddy,” he said during his working visit to Taman Agro Rakan Impian here today.

In stating this, he said the total land area for paddy cultivation should be increased and integrated with modern technology to enhance productivity.

Previously on July 12, Dr Rundi said there is a need for Sarawak to have its own rice board to function as an agency to administer and manage rice development in Sarawak, and to help accelerate the state’s SSL.

“The paddy board will play an important role because we want to ensure our food sustainability is secured in the future.

“Imagine if there was no rice on the dining table. What will we eat? In this regard, don’t say we lack the need to plant paddy,” he said.

Pertaining to the state’s SSL on other commodities, Dr Rundi said Sarawak was also actively importing other foods from foreign countries.

“With food items like beef standing at 12 per cent SSL, that means 88 per cent of the food is imported, and similarly, we also import livestock feed and fertilisers.”

In citing that, he said the state was too dependent on foreign countries for food supplies.

On a related matter, Dr Rudin said the political crisis between Ukraine and Russia had resulted in the price of fertiliser to rise by three to four times.

“Adding to this, the government could not buy raw materials for fertilisers which ultimately led to difficulties in assisting small-time farmers, especially oil palm farmers,” he added.

He also urged that the total area for commodities such as paddy, pineapples, durian and coconut be increased by 20,000 to 30,000 hectares.