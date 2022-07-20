Dr Sim irked by SUPP Stakan’s naming of potential Stampin candidate

KUCHING (July 20): Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) president Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian is displeased with the party’s Stakan branch for publicly announcing its preferred candidate for the Stampin parliamentary seat.

Yesterday, the branch held a press conference to announce chairman Datuk Sim Kiang Chiok as a potential choice for the constituency.

“I am surprised that so many people want to be a candidate now. I was so surprised. Not too long ago, in 2016, (it was) so hard to find people to be election candidates. And now everybody wants to be a candidate. Something that I don’t know,” he told reporters today, adding candidates were even harder to find in 2018.

Asked if he supported the Stakan branch’s move, Dr Sim said it is not up to the branch to publicly recommend candidates.

“It is up to the (relevant) committee. Traditionally, all the branches will nominate their candidates but they don’t nominate publicly.

“What happens if they are not selected? It will be embarrassing. It means what? It means they are not up to standard. You think you are up to standard. You openly tell everybody you are the best, but (if) you are not up to standard how?” he said.

Dr Sim pointed out he has previously stressed those chosen as election candidates must always be on the ground.

“The (people on the) ground will speak for you. And those who had publicly campaigned and lobby for it, that means they are not confident they will be selected as candidates and they need to publicly lobby for it,” he said.

Relating his own situation, he said Batu Kawah folk lobbied for him to be their elected representative and not the other way round.

“Why? It is the people on the ground who elect you. I have said many times, you want to be a YB (elected representative), you need to be on the ground. Not just appear in newspapers,” he said.

In the December 2021 state election, SUPP won 13 of the 18 seats allocated to the party by Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) – almost doubling the number of seats won in 2016.

In the next parliamentary polls, SUPP is expected to contest in its seven traditional seats of Bandar Kuching, Stampin, Serian, Sarikei, Sibu, Lanang, and Miri.

In 2018, the party only managed to win in Serian.

Dr Sim was the SUPP candidate in Stampin that year, but was defeated by Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen.

During yesterday’s press conference, SUPP Stakan deputy chairperson Pung Siong Eng claimed Kiang Chiok was the best candidate to face DAP and retake the seat for GPS.

She said the whole branch, as well as many supporters in non-governmental organisations and those in the private sector all agreed that Kiang Chiok is the right choice.

Branch secretary Sivanesan Sanmugalingam revealed that on July 13 SUPP Stakan had sent a letter to the SUPP Parliamentary Liaison Committee chairman Lo Khere Chiang and SUPP secretary-general Datuk Sebastian Ting on its intention to propose Kiang Chiok as the party’s candidate.