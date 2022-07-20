Fazzrudin: S’wak govt’s move to continue planned projects crucial for economic growth, people

KUCHING (July 20): The move by the Sarawak government to continue planned projects despite the federal government’s decision to embark on austerity measures is reflective of its policy to serve the people, and uplift the society, says Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman.

The chief political secretary to the Premier said this also showed the government’s seriousness in developing less developed areas in the state.

“I support the move by the Sarawak government as it is crucial that these projects be continued for economic growth in the state and the people,” he said in a statement.

The Tupong assemblyman said it is no secret that Sarawak was in need of expedited development particularly in terms of infrastructure, amenities as well as basic facilities such as continuous electricity, treated water supply and digital infrastructure development.

“Not only will continuous implementation of development projects ensure that sorely needed facilities will be delivered to the people, it will contribute to the overall economic growth as well.

“With continuous development projects, this will boost the socio economy of rural communities in Sarawak. With ample infrastructure and connectivity, a wide range of positive spillover effects will take place; one of which is the growth in terms of human capital development in the state,” he said.

Fazzrudin said year after year, the state government has tabled State Budgets that are rural centric and development biased and this principle has not changed.

“We are able to do this due to our prudent financial management as well as the success of the Premier in embarking on alternative revenue streams to diversify Sarawak’s income.

“One example is by the implementation of the Sarawak State Sales Tax (SST) and in the future, monetising our carbon credit resources.

“This is as well as seeking the return of state rights whereby the state is entitled to an amount of special grants from the federal government under the Federal Constitution,” he said.

Abang Johari at an event here yesterday said the state government will continue with the development projects it has planned for the benefit of the economy and the people of Sarawak despite the austerity measures by its federal counterpart.

He said if these projects were prematurely discontinued, an economic downturn would ensue and people would be losing their jobs.

He also said that there should be a settlement formula for federal projects to be completed by Sarawak by using its own state funds.