Former mayor sees nothing wrong in flying Sarawak crown flag

MIRI (July 20): There is nothing wrong in flying the Sarawak crown flag in conjunction with Sarawak Independence Day to remember history by honouring the state’s first official flag, said former Miri mayor Datuk Lawrence Lai.

Lai, who is a lawyer, pointed out that the Sarawak crown flag is no longer a colonial flag because it is the first official flag of Sarawak for ten years from the formation of Malaysia until 1973.

“In this month of July, there is nothing legally wrong to fly the Sarawak crown flag especially to commemorate the birth and formation of Malaysia after the coming together of Sarawak, Sabah and Malaya in 1963.

“It is nothing disrespectful but in fact, a patriotic thing to remember our history,” he told The Borneo Post.

He personally felt that there is a need to remember precious efforts by the late chief minister Pehin Sri Adenan Satem in declaring July 22 as Sarawak Independence Day and gazetting the day as a public holiday in the state.

“Legally, I don’t think those who fly the Sarawak crown flag commit any criminal offence or break any law, so then we should be free to fly it if we wish to do so as long as we don’t cause nuisance or disturbance to anyone or force others to do so.

“Mutual respect and acceptance of different views is what makes Sarawak a truly democratic and free society, as long as no laws are breached and no crimes committed. Honouring our first Sarawak flag to remember our history doesn’t mean that we disrespect our current flag.”