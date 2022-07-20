Giant ‘MIRI’ atop Canada Hill a new landmark for city

MIRI (July 20): A giant ‘MIRI’ sign located atop Canada Hill here is now the city’s newest landmark and attraction.

The all-white sign, measuring 37 metres in length and 18 metres in height overlooking the South China Sea, is in close proximity to the Petroleum Science Museum and the Grand Old Lady replica.

Mayor Adam Yii, who officiated at the opening of the sign yesterday, said works started in February this year and the main structure was completed recently.

“It is Miri City Council’s (MCC) latest commitment to developing more places of interest for tourists here,” he said in a statement.

Yii added that works on the project had undergone two revisions – strengthening the structure to withstand inclement weather, and provision of lighting system around the sign.

“Once the lighting system is up, the structure will become another icon in Miri,” he said.