History books help attract more tourists to Bau, says Tasik Biru rep

KUCHING (July 20): The publication of more books on the history of Bau can attract more people to visit places of interest in the district, said Tasik Biru assemblyman Dato Henry Harry Jinep.

He noted that there has been great interest in such aspects as the migration of the Chinese to Bau during the old gold mining days.

“I believe this will be the subject of interest for Chinese people and more will be coming to visit Bau,” he said at a talk on ‘The Chinese of Sarawak and Their Experience In a Multicultural State’ on Tuesday night.

The talk was delivered by Professor Datuk Dr Danny Wong, who is Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, Universiti Malaya.

He was in Kuching for a study on the Chinese in Sarawak where he had spent some time researching the Chinese settlements in Bau.

Henry, who is also Deputy Minister of Transport, also shared how the Bidayuh community in Singai had a connection with Mount Santubong.

The priestess during the Gawai ritual used to recite poetry whereby Santubong was mentioned, he revealed. He also said many people of Chinese ethnicity whom he met in Kuching traced their origins to Bau and the surrounding areas such as Buso and Tanjung Durian.

Meanwhile, Wong shared that the Chinese community has been contributing to Sarawak’s security, economy and social wellbeing.

“We have seen how the Chinese came here, settled down and eventually took part in every aspect of life in Sarawak,” he said.

He had also shared his findings on Chinese migration to Sarawak such as the migration of the Hakkas migration during the gold rush in Bau, migration from the Straits Settlements and migration of the Foochows.

Bau district officer Anielia Siam, who spoke earlier, said the talk was part of the Bau Bicentennial Celebrations (BBC). She shared that history books have shown that Bau district administration was among the earliest in Sarawak.A Bau Gallery is now being set up to display the history of Bau prior to the commencement of Bau’s Gold Mining Museum and Park.