‘I am Sarawakian, hear me roar!’

SARAWAKIANS never tire of celebrating the success of their countrymen when their achievements land them in the spotlight.

Indeed, the state is the birthplace of many young talents who have brought pride to her people not only on the national stage but also internationally.

In conjunction with Sarawak Day, The Borneo Post spoke to five inspiring young Sarawakians about their success and their hopes for their beloved state.

Michelle Goh

Chef Michelle Goh, 28, has recently been recognised as one of Asia’s top female pastry chefs by the Michelin Guide, the world renowned culinary guide book.

The chef at Mia, a European contemporary restaurant in Thailand, was among 17 in the region to be honoured by the guide book in conjunction with the International Women’s Day.

Goh, who hails from Kuching, moved to Sydney upon completing her high school education, to take up pastry and cuisine trainings in Le Cordon Bleu.

“After I had finished school, I started working full time in a fine dining restaurant ‘Rockpool’. At that time, I was also doing an internship at Shangri-la hotel because I have always wanted to work and gain experience from there.

“When my visa expired, I moved to Singapore to work in ‘Pollen’, a restaurant ran by Jason Atherton at that time. That was where I met my Thai husband,” she reminisced.

Goh and her husband then moved to Thailand, where she landed herself a job in Suhring Restaurant.

“I was actually there (Suhring Restaurant) when the restaurant was awarded its first and second Michelin stars,” she said, calling them the biggest moments in her career as it was an honour to serve and also for the humble restaurant to receive its first ever global recognition.

After that she moved to Mia restaurant where she is attached to for almost four years now as a co-head chef, with her husband.

“The major deciding factor for us to come back to Asia is because we want to give more opportunities to local people who do not have the chance to gain experience abroad.”

Goh said since most of their staff are Thai fresh graduates, she viewed it as a good opportunity for them to get hands-on training and to see what it was like to work in a non-conventional Thai kitchen.

“There are many new fine dining restaurants and high-end bakery shops in Kuching and it is good to see people bringing international experience to local food service industry,” she noted.

Goh wished all Sarawakians a blessed Sarawak Day and urged everyone not to give up on their dreams but to work hard to make their dreams come true.

Daeloniel Mcdelon Bong

Boxer Daeloniel Mcdelon Bong, who goes by the nicknamed ‘Kilat Boy’, made headlines this year after his technical knockout (TKO) victory in Pakistan.

The 23-year-old won gold against Sikandar Abassi in the 57kg category in Round 3 of the Pakistan Professional Boxing Championship in June.

Born in Sri Aman, the third of four siblings spent his childhood years in Betong where he received his high school education at SMK St Augustine.

Daeloniel later took up Sports Science Level 1 at Betong Sports Complex after completing his Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM).

Developing a passion for combat sport at an early age of 10, hee was very much influenced by watching boxing matches on YouTube and from watching his older friends’ training sessions.

Daelonial named Janting Isa, Joseph Harry and Fred Mandagi as his mentors in his first training sessions, and he is thereafter guided by present coaches namely Wilbur Andogan, Helman Morni and our very own national boxing legend Sapok Biki, who won the gold medal in the light flyweight class at the 1998 Commonwealth Games in Kuala Lumpur.

Daelonial participated in various national and international tournaments since 2015 and in 2021, won a gold medal at the National Boxing Malaysia Cup Championship. This year, he won two more gold medals at the Boxing Golden Gloves 2022 Championship and the Minister of Youth and Sports Malaysia Cup Championship, besides receiving the Best Boxer Award.

“I have encountered many challenges financially, boxing performance-wise and time constraints. But I keep on motivating myself by thinking positive and always giving my best,” he said.

Daeloniel hoped that his achievements will be an inspiration to his juniors and to those who are involved in the combat sport.

“My next target is to win gold in the upcoming Sukma in September, and representing Malaysia in SEA Games, Commonwealth Games or Olympic,” said the young lad with much enthusiasm, while expressing his hope of vying world championship titles in future such as WBC Asia, WBA Asia and ABF Asia, among others.

Daeloniel dreams of becoming the state’s boxing coach when the time comes for him to hang up his boxing gloves, and in continuing the legacy of his legendary mentor and idol Sapok.

Alvin Wee

Alvin Wee, 34, is a Los Angeles-based award-winning music producer, mixer and musician.

Wee, who hails from Kuching, spent two years in Boston to study music production and engineering; and contemporary writing and production upon completing his secondary school education.

“During my secondary school, I did a lot of music in Kuching and that is kind of how I started in the industry in the very first place,” he said.

Having been in the music industry for many years, Wee made the first breakthrough after landing himself a job in mixing music for the popular video game series Final Fantasy in 2013.

Since then, he has been working on various projects including mixing the soundtrack of Disney’s live action film ‘Mulan’, ‘Kingsman 2: The Golden Circle’, ‘Kung Fu Panda 3’, the latest ‘No time to Die’ and ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ and the next upcoming movie ‘Devotion’.

One of his greatest achievements was producing the Golden Horse Award 2016 winning track ‘Arena Cahaya’, with Sarawak-born singer songwriter Zee Avi, who co-wrote the song with Rendra.

Wee, who is credited as the Scoring Mixer of the Sound Mixing Team for the chart-topping soundtrack, is also the first Malaysian to win a Cinema Audio Society (CAS) Award in Hollywood and the Outstanding Achievement in Sound Mixing Award for his work in Disney’s animated feature film Encanto.

“I hope to see more people pursuing what they love the most. Each and every one of us can make a difference in the world, and most importantly, make our family and Sarawak proud,” he said.

Nurul Hidayah and Nur Humaira Abdul Karim

Nurul Hidayah Abdul Karim, 24, is in her final year at Universiti Malaya, majoring in Sport Management.

The second child of four siblings from Bintulu excels in taekwondo (poomsae), and had first started taking up lessons in 2008 as part of her co-curricular activities when she was in Primary 4.

Her father probably saw her potential and registered her at the Smart Taekwondo Club, Bintulu under Master Pui Jak Joon.

Nurul likes to challenge herself in doing something extreme and besides taekwondo, she also excelled in track and field events such as high jump and hurdle during her days in her secondary school.

Under her present national coaches Master Yap Yih Ting and Jin Jun Beom, Nurul and fellow Malaysian Jason Loo won a silver medal in the mixed pair event in the recent World Taekwondo Poomsae Championships in Goyang City in Korea.

In the 31st Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Hanoi Vietnam, she won bronze in the Women’s Team poomsae with her younger sister Nur Humaira and fellow compatriot Lim Jia Wei.

She was also poomsae champion at the 2016 and 2018 Sukma as well as the 2019 SEA Games in the Philippines.

The initial step was never easy, Nurul admitted, adding that it was difficult at first to divide her time between her training, studies and leisure time.

Being chosen to represent the country is both a blessing and a big sacrifice for the young athlete, where she often has to part from her family. She has also opted in taking fewer subjects for each semester in university in order to be able to cope with her training schedule.

“I hope I will be able to motivate other Sarawakians. Success never comes easy; we need to sacrifice a little on our parts in order to achieve greatness. Most importantly, we should never forget our roots, our families, friends and those who have helped us along the way,” she said.

Anticipating the upcoming Asian University Games on Aug 2 and Sukipt on Aug 17 as well as the SEA Games Cambodia 2023, the high-spirited lass said she is all geared- up and is determined to do her best.

Nurul’s ambition is to be a policewoman, following the footsteps of her father who is now a police personnel retiree.

Her sister Nur Humaira, 20, is following in her footsteps in taekwondo.

She is currently pursuing her studies in Bachelor in Sport Management at Universiti Malaya, as she has set her goal and ambition to be a sport liaison officer.

Like her sister, her first involvement in the martial art was when she was in primary school. She later joined her sister at the Smart Taekwondo Club under the guidance of Master Pui.

She won the bronze medal in the women’s team event at the 2022 World Taekwondo Poomsae Championships in Goyang City in Korea; a bronze in the 31st SEA Games Vietnam in 2021; gold (Family pair) in Online 2021 World Taekwondo Asia Poomsae Open Championship and was awarded the state and national poomsae champion in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

Humaira recalled that the Covid-19 pandemic as a stressful time as it had affected the performance of all athletes and had led to additional emotional stress.

“I hope to inspire fellow athletes to give their utmost effort and to stand stall for Sarawak, and I do hope to represent the country at SEA Games in Cambodia,” she said, while keeping her fingers crossed.