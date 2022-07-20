Jobless man convicted of unlawfully possessing protected animals, plants in Kapit

SIBU (July 20): The Kapit Sessions Court on Tuesday sentenced a 59-year-old jobless man to a three-year good behaviour bond for possession of protected animals and plants without permission.

Judge Marutin Pagan convicted Toh Tung Kit on his own guilty plea to four charges under the Wild Life Protection Ordinance 1998.

Marutin set the sentence in pursuant of Section 294 of the Criminal Procedure Code, after considering several factors including Toh’s guilty plea, facts of the case, current medical condition, and the fact that it was his first offence under the Wild Life Protection Ordinance 1998.

The court also set bail at RM20,000 as a good behaviour bond with one local surety.

According to the first charge, Toh was in possession of 192 Argus Pheasant feathers (Argusianus argus), 152 Helmeted hornbill feathers (Buceros vigil), and 148 Helmeted hornbill casques (Buceros vigil) without a licence.

For the offence, he was charged under Section 37(2)(a) of the Ordinance, read together with Section 37(1) of the same Ordinance and punishable under Section 29(1)(c) of the same Ordinance.

The Section provides for up to two years in prison and a maximum fine of RM25,000 per individual animal part upon conviction.

According to the second charge, he was in possession of 183 Sun bear biles (Helarctos malayanus), 96 porcupine quills (Hystricidae), 18 Sun bear claws (Helarctos malayanus), and 16 Pangolins’ scales (Manis javanica) without license.

For the offence, he was charged under Section 37(2)(b) of the same Ordinance read together with Section 37(1) of the same Ordinance, which is punishable under Section 29(2) of the same Ordinance.

The Section provides for a maximum one year in prison and a maximum fine of RM10,000 per individual animal part upon conviction.

Toh faced a third charge for possession of 143 Sambar deer tendons (Rusa unicolor), 120 Sambar deer internal organs (Rusa unicolor), eight Bearded pig tusks (Sus barbatus), six Sambar deer antlers (Rusa unicolor), and one Sambar deer fang (Rusa unicolor) without licence.

For the offence, he was charged under Section 37(2)(c) of the same Ordinance, read together with 37(1) of the same Ordinance and punishable under Section 37(2)(c) of the same Ordinance, which carries an imprisonment term of up to one year and maximum fine of RM2,000 per individual animal part.

According to the final charge, he had in his possession 80 pieces of Tongkat ali (Eurycoma longifolia) and 21.8kg of agarwood (Aquilaria sp) without licence.

For the offence, he was charged under Section 30(2) of the Wild Life Protection Ordinance, which carries an imprisonment term of up to one year and a maximum fine of RM10,000 per individual plant part upon conviction.

Based on the facts of the case, he committed the offences at a coffee shop in Kapit on Oct 5, 2019 at around 10.30am.

A team of Wild Life Officers from the Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) Sibu Region and officers from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) had conducted a joint search and inspection at the premises.

He was arrested by the MACC following an attempt to bribe SFC officers.

Deputy public prosecutor Ronald Felix Hardin and prosecuting officer Justin Lau Gek Liong from the Sarawak State Attorney-General’s Chambers prosecuted the case, while Toh was represented by counsel Augustine Liom.

In mitigation through his lawyer, Toh appealed for a lenient sentence as he suffers from mobility impairment and requires medical treatment.

He also promised not to repeat the offence.

The prosecution submitted that amongst the seized animal parts, some animals such as the Helmeted hornbill are categorised as critically endangered species under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), and urged for an appropriate sentence on grounds of public interest as well as the gravity of the offence.