Juanda: Govt taking proactive measures to strengthen integrity among civil servants

KUCHING (July 20): The government has always taken proactive measures to strengthen integrity among civil servants, said Datuk Juanda Jaya.

The Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Integrity and Ombudsman) said this is to ensure that the civil servants uphold the principles of integrity and accountability towards achieving a public service delivery system that is more transparent, excellent and highly competitive.

“Civil servants today face various challenges as a result of changes in the increasingly complex work environment.

“The services provided by the government are often viewed negatively by the community because they perceive this weakness to be caused by the civil servant themselves,” he said when closing the Integrity Sustainability Seminar for Public Sector Certified Integrity Officers (CeIO) at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here yesterday.

He pointed out that a good public sector administration system and quality work culture serve as the mainstays in gaining the people’s confidence in the government’s ability to implement mandated policies.

”What the people want is for an efficient, transparent and integrity public service and to carry out the trust placed upon the public sector in a fair and prudent manner.

“In fact, the value of Integrity has been raised as one of the four basic values ​​of government administration in the effort to transform the country towards a nation that is advanced and of high-income,” he said.

He said it was in this regard that the government decided to establish an Integrity Unit at all public agencies in 2013.

“I hope that we can all realise the aspiration of making the civil service a dynamic and facilitative civil service organisation and act to reduce the parameters of bureaucracy and rigidity.

“In order for public organisations to remain relevant, civil servants must be resilient, flexible, agile and innovative as well. “These attributes must be complemented by a high value of integrity,” he said.

He also said that civil servants must be citizen centric and realistic-minded, and always ready to solve various problems across ministries and agencies for the well-being of the people.

“Such practice will be able to increase the added value and productivity of public services and increase the public trust,” he added.

Also present were Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) (Management and Professionalism) deputy commissioner Dato Junipah Wandi, State Integrity and Ombudsman Unit director Adana Jed and former MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Abu Kassim Mohamed.