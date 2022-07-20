Kindergarten boy injured after falling into sewerage hole in Lahad Datu

LAHAD DATU (July 20): A five-year-old boy suffered minor injuries after falling into a five-meter sewerage hole at Sekolah Kebangsaan Lahad Datu 4 on Wednesday morning.

Lahad Datu fire and rescue station chief Sumsoa Rashid said the kindergarten pupil fell into the uncovered sewerage hole around 8.20am.

“We received a call from the public at 8.26am and deployed a team to the location.

“Members of the public managed to take the boy out from the hole before fire and rescue personnel arrived at the scene,” said Sumsoa.

The boy was then given treatment by EMRS personnel before he was taken to hospital.

The operation ended at 9.42am without any untoward incident, said Sumsoa.