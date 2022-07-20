KKIA won’t be able to meet demand even if expanded

KOTA KINABALU (July 20): More than 36 million tourists are expected to visit Sabah by 2035 but the existing Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA) could only accommodate up to 18 million passengers per annum if expanded.

Assistant Minister to the Chief Minister Datuk Abidin Madingkir said the State Government has allowed Syarikat Qhazanah Sabah Berhad (QSB) and Berjaya Land Berhad (BLB) to carry out a thorough study on the proposed development of a new KKIA in Kimanis before the matter was brought to the attention of the Transport Ministry (MOT) for further consideration.

He said KKIA recorded 9.4 million in passengers movement per annum before the Covid-19 pandemic in 2019, which has exceeded its actual capacity of nine million passengers per annum (MPPA).

However, he said the pandemic had caused the total number of passengers to drop drastically to 2.3 MPPA in 2020 and 2.1 MPPA in 2021.

“Nevertheless, the traffic flow is expected to recover within three years to pre-pandemic level,” he said when answering Luyang assemblyman Phoong Jin Zhe’s question to the Chief Minister on the plan to relocate KKIA to Kimanis and whether the pros and cons of the move has been evaluated during the State Legislative Assembly sitting here on Wednesday.

To Phoong’s additional question on increasing the capacity of the KKIA to accommodate more passengers, Abidin replied that the current airport could only accommodate nine million passengers per annum.

“Even if we expand the existing airport, the total number of passengers it could accommodate was only 18 million (per annum).

“By 2035, we expect 36 million passengers coming to Sabah. Do we want to wait till the airport is congested to start planning?

“I think it is better for us to plan now the requirement to create a new airport.”

Besides that, Abidin said the former chief minister of the previous state government had also planned to move the airport to Kimanis in 2018 and had appointed Frost and Sullivan as consultant to conduct a feasibility study, though the findings were not finalized.

“So we hope the study done by Qhazanah and Berjaya Group will inform the government whether to relocate (the airport) or not.”

In addition, he said several lands in Kota Kinabalu could not be developed because they are located along the flight path.

He said the study should be viewed positively and cited the relocation of Subang Airport to Sepang, which has led to inclusive development to Sepang.

He said the Pan Borneo Highway will also reduce travel time between Kota Kinabalu and Kimanis.

“If the study finds that the project is viable, it will result in spillover effects to the development of Kimanis and surrounding areas.

“The State Government believes that the study conducted will take into account evidence-based planning in the planning and development of the transportation sector to meet the market needs.

“This includes whether the project is viable and resilient.”

Meanwhile, Senallang assemblyman Datuk Seri Panglima Shafie Apdal, who is also former chief minister of Sabah, admitted that the previous Parti Warisan Sabah-led State Government did plan to develop a new airport to provide an international standard airport for tourists.

However, he queried the experience of Qhazanah and Berjaya in conducting the viability study for the new airport and the costs involved.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor said the State Government does not pay Qhazanah and Berjaya for carrying out the study.

He said Qhazanah was involved in the study to ensure the interests of the State Government.

“The government did not pay Berjaya any fees. Berjaya may not have the experience, but I am confident they will engage consultants, be it locals or foreigners, who have the experience to make recommendations on the airport development.”