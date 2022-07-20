Lecturer claims trial to 21 corruption counts

KOTA KINABALU (July 20): A lecturer claimed trial in the Sessions Court here on Wednesday to 21 counts of using two documents which contained false information for payments of several services while doing a research project between 2014 and 2017.

Charles Santhanaraju A/L Vairappan, 54, who appeared before judge Abu Bakar Manat, was charged under Section 18 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, punishable under Section 24 (2) of the same Act.

The charges stated that the accused had allegedly used two documents namely Tuntutan Perbelanjaan/Arahan Bayaran Terus and Permohonan Pendahuluan/Tuntutan Perbelanjaan/Laporan Pendahuluan which allegedly contained fake details for payments of between RM300 and RM5,500 for several services such as van charter, boat charter and diving packages while carrying out a research project at islands.

The alleged offences were committed between May 5, 2014 and April 10, 2017.

The court fixed September 6 for pre-trial case management and Charles, who was represented by counsel Zahir Shah and Baldev Singh, was released on a bail of RM20,000 with RM10,000 deposit with one local surety.

The court also ordered the accused to report to the MACC’s office one in two months and his passport if any, to be impounded by court, pending disposal of his case.

He was further ordered not to disturb any of the prosecution’s witnesses.