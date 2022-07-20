Lifting the impossible, overcoming the unachievable

BONNIE Bunyau Gustin, nicknamed ‘Badang’, is no ordinary powerlifter. The 23-year-old para powerlifting world record holder, who hails from Kampung Baru Mawang, Serian has proven that his physical impairment is not enough to break his willpower.

“Each of us is gifted with different abilities. But in my case, with my disability, I have defied the odds. Those struggles are real but can be overcome by embracing it. My journey has just begun,” he told The Borneo Post when contacted in Kuala Lumpur.

Bonnie recently made history by winning gold at the 2022 Asia Oceania Open Para Powerlifting Championship in Pyeongtek, South Korea.

Feeling honoured after being chosen as one of Malaysia’s two flag bearers for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England from July 28 to Aug 8, the Paralympic athlete pledges to give his best and is determined to win his seventh gold medal in the sporting event.

Powerlifting flows in the veins of Bonnie’s family. His father Gustin Jenang had competed in Para Powerlifting at the 2010 World Championships in Kuala Lumpur while his older brother Bryan Junancey, has also participated in the sport at the international level.

The trio represented the country in the 2017 Kuala Lumpur Asean Para Games where their father bagged a bronze in the men’s 59kg category.

Bonnie, who is ever glad to fulfil his father’s dream, dedicated his victory to his father as well as to his coach Jamil Adam.

Bonnie took up the sport at the age of 15 and made his international debut in 2017.

His first moment of glory took everyone by surprise when he defeated Paralympics champions Paul Kehinde and Liu Lei on the third day of competition at the 2019 World Para Powerlifting Championships in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan. It was his first senior major title in the men’s 65kg.

He was also named as ‘Best Para Athlete’ by the Sportswriters Association of Malaysia in 2019.

Bonnie bagged a gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 in the men’s 72kg event, and thereafter bagged another one in the 2021 Para Powerlifting World Cup in Bangkok, Thailand.

He then continued his dominance in his event by winning the 2021 World Championships in Tbilisi, Georgia.

Bonnie has been lauded for his success throughout the country, including by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah who congratulated him for his victory.

Bonnie dreams of winning another gold medal for Malaysia at the coming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Holding on to his principle of giving the utmost effort and keeping a positive outlook in life, he advised fellow youths to go for their dream and to work hard for it.

In wishing each and every Sarawakian a ‘Happy Sarawak Day’, Bonnie asked that Sarawakians pray for his success at the Commonwealth Games.

“Kamek sayang Sarawak (I love Sarawak),” he said at the end of the interview with The Borneo Post.