Local people want Kiang Chiok to be SUPP’s Stampin candidate, says Sivanesan

KUCHING (July 20): It is the local people in Stampin who want Dato Sim Kiang Chiok to be the Sarawak United People’s Party’s (SUPP) candidate to contest in the parliamentary constituency in the coming 15th General Election, said SUPP Stakan branch spokesperson Sivanesan Sanmugalingam.

In his reply to a news report of SUPP president Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian being irked by the Stakan branch’s naming Kiang Chiok as a potential candidate for the Stampin parliamentary seat, Sivanesan said Kiang Chiok’s work on the ground will soon speak for itself.

“The (SUPP) Stakan branch is not one person, and like the party president said today (July 20), Dato Sim Kiang Chiok did not personally lobby for it. It is us the members who want it and we live in Stampin area. As such we, as local people who want him as candidate,” he said in a statement today.

With regards to Dr Sim’s remarks that anyone chosen as election candidate must be someone who is always on the ground, Sivanesan said the SUPP Stakan branch thanked the party president for making the clarification.

“We see it as a good sign and that we are doing the right thing. At (SUPP) Stakan Branch, we will begin our work on the ground today and we will begin with a door-to-door approach. Our job will be to highlight Kiang Chiok’s work on the ground as we go along and show proof of work,” he added.

Sivanesan said they also acknowledged that there will be those who disapprove of Kiang Chiok’s nomination as Stampin candidate as it is part and parcel of politics.

“And the president will choose the best candidate when the time comes. It is (still) early days and we have to just move along and show our work, the rest is in the hands of the president and the chairman of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) Tan Sri Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg,” he added.

In the coming GE15, SUPP is expected to contest in its seven traditional seats namely Bandar Kuching, Stampin, Serian, Sarikei, Sibu, Lanang and Miri. The party only managed to win in Serian in 2018.

Dr Sim himself was SUPP candidate in Stampin that year but was defeated by Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen.

Yesterday (July 19). SUPP Stakan branch has named Kiang Chiok, who is the branch chairman, as the possible candidate to contest the Stampin parliamentary seat in the GE15.

Its deputy chairperson Pung Siong Eng was quoted as saying said Kiang Chiok is the best candidate to face DAP and retake the seat for GPS.