No substandard construction materials, Uggah tells contractors

KUCHING (July 20): There will be no compromise with contractors using substandard construction materials or scrimping on them in their awarded projects.

Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said by doing so they were going against the specifications of their contracts.

He said this at a Public Works Department (JKR) briefing on the progress status of projects under the department’s southern regional office at Spaoh sub-district office today.

Taking to task the errant contractors, Uggah said when a technical malfunction occurred later in their projects, the government would be blamed for it, which would incur extra expenses.

Uggah, who is the Minister of Infrastructure and Ports Development, also repeated his warning to contractors who failed to deliver on time, despite being given more time.

“Shape up or ship out. We cannot help you if you cannot help us.

“The people have very high expectations on their projects to be delivered properly and on time. When such projects are delayed, they will be frustrated and angry as well.

“They will point fingers at the government and their elected representatives,” he said.

He said the government would have no choice but to take drastic actions such as cancelling the contract and suspending the contractor’s licence.

He said there were still many delayed and sick projects in the state.

At the briefing, Uggah was told of four ‘sick’ and one behind schedule projects, but he was happy the RM108.1 million Bebuling Airport project was on schedule.

The ‘sick’ projects were the RM26.7million Sungai Paku Bridge; RM35 million Kpg Tuie/Kpg Suri road; RM9.9million Penom/ Ulu Bayor/ Danau road; and RM15 million Ulu Paku/Ulu Kota road (Phase 1); while the RM14.5 million federal-funded rehabilitation works on the SK Paku Central (Phase 2) is behind schedule.

He was accompanied by political secretary to the Premier Dr Richard Rapu, JKR Kuching headquarters representative Meehan Jorai, and JKR Betong engineer Chiresly Francis Kureng.