Owners must immediately clear or repair collapsed bridge in Gedong

SIMUNJAN (July 20): Owners of the collapsed bridge at a private plantation in Gedong should immediately clear or repair the bridge.

According to Simunjan District acting police chief ASP Honchin Ludu, it is an offence to obstruct the flow of rivers in Sarawak.

“Action can be taken against the owners if they leave the collapsed bridge as it is. Sarawak Rivers Board (SRB) will know what actions to be taken in such a case,” he said when contacted.

He added that they had received a report about the bridge collapse by the plantation owners and that they were monitoring the situation.

Meanwhile, when contacted for their comment, a SRB official said they had issued a riverine notice to both users of the river and owners of the bridge on Tuesday.

“We have also made a police report regarding the collapsed bridge,” its acting controller Lt Col Ding Tiew Wong said when contacted.

Ding said the owner of the bridge must clear the river of anything that obstructs its flow while they (SRB) were also investigating the incident as well.

“We don’t want the collapsed bridge to be a burden for the people who depend on the river, especially the commuters,” he said.

Efforts to contact the plantation owners have so far been unsuccessful.

Photos of a collapsed unused bridge in Gedong belonging to a private plantation company have gone viral on social media since Monday. The bridge collapsed about 1.30pm Monday.

Simunjan police have confirmed that the bridge had been closed since May after the plantation owners found the bridge not safe.