Plan for Malaysia’s first pangolin sanctuary in Sabah put on hold

KOTA KINABALU (July 20): A plan to establish Malaysia’s first pangolin sanctuary in Sabah has been placed on hold following the advice of experts.

State Assistant Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Environment Datuk Joniston Bangkuai said researchers determined that developing a temporary facility rather than a sanctuary is the more viable option for pangolin care.

He was responding to question from Datuk Christina Liew (PH-Api-Api) on the latest status of the proposed Sabah Pangolin Sanctuary and Research Institute ( SAPSARI) in Tawau and steps taken to protect the endangered species.

“In 2019, my ministry through the Wildlife Department conducted a discussion and workshop led by SAPSARI team along with non-governmental organisations to discuss SAPSARI site selection, its long-term planning, and findings and outcomes for a full report to the State Government.

“The findings and results of the evaluation were reviewed in great detail throughout the workshop, and decisions were made. Among them is the implementation of SAPSARI in three stages,” said Joniston during the state assembly sitting here on Wednesday.

The three phases involved the need to establish Standard Operating Procedures for captured and rescued pangolins, focusing on breeding, nutrition and monitoring research, and requiring integrated management and administration.

He said the experts also assessed the critical need for a temporary facility to care for rescued or captured pangolins, as they are a species that must be released immediately back into their natural habitat and are not as common as other wildlife species in sanctuaries.

Joniston also explained the execution of the three phases could not proceed as planned due to the pandemic, but the workshop to review the SOP for pangolins was held earlier this year.

On June 24, 2019, Arizona SAPSARI and Sabah Wildlife Department signed a memorandum of understanding on the sanctuary establishment when Liew was the minister in charge of state Tourism, Culture and Environment.

It was reported that the project was funded by Arizona SAPSARI with an initial start up investment of RM1 million.

The sanctuary was to be established within the protected Tawau Hills National Park.

In response to Liew’s inquiry about the whereabouts of the RM1 million, Joniston stated that the NGO was supposed to raise the money but apparently never did so.