Royal Brunei Airlines resumes flights to various international destinations

MIRI (July 20): Royal Brunei Airlines (RB) is now resuming flights from Bandar Seri Begawan to various international destinations until October 29, 2022, which reflects the global easing of travel restrictions.

According to RB Miri branch senior sales executive Wendy Chong, following the recent Brunei government’s announcement to fully reopen its borders on August 1 and the relaxation of air travel restrictions, travellers from Malaysia will once again be able to be back onboard Royal Brunei Airlines.

The international destinations include Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Hong Kong, Melbourne, Singapore, Bangkok, Kuching, Jakarta, Surabaya, Kota Kinabalu, Dubai, London, Hangzhou, Ho Chi Minh City, Tokyo, Seoul, and Medina and Jeddah (Hajj flights).

In addition, there are also special fares available for non-Brunei passport holders and permit holders.

However, she advised that it is the guests’ responsibility to ensure they meet the travel criteria and have all appropriate approvals and documents for travel.

At present, travellers entering Brunei must be fully vaccinated with two doses, complete the E-Health Arrival Declaration Form not more than 24 hours before departure to Brunei which can be obtained via www.pmo.gov.bn/travelportal or www.healthinfo.gov.bn/travel, obtained travel medical insurance and prepare their visa immigration pass.

Unvaccinated travellers will have to undergo a post-arrival Covid-19 arrival test.

Without these requirements, RB is not permitted to allow guests to travel in-line with international air transport regulations, she added, and RB shall not be held responsible for any guests being denied boarding for not meeting the travel requirements.

Details of all operating flights can be obtained at www.flyroyalbrunei.com.

Do also contact Royal Brunei Airlines Miri office at 085-426322 or visit its office at Centre Point Commercial Centre, here.