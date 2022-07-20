Sabah govt to launch Rumah Mesra SMJ concept

KOTA KINABALU (July 20): The Sabah government will be launching the Rumah Mesra SMJ concept on September 29.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor said the concept was a new initiative under the human capital principal and the people’s wellbeing in the Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) objective.

He said that the state government plans to build a total of 1,500 units of Rumah Mesra SMJ estimated to cost annually RM125.6 million at all 73 state legislative assembly seats.

The launching of the Rumah Mesra SMJ model is held in conjunction with two years of the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah–Barisan Nasional government administration.

He said that the design and concept of the house is now at the final assessment by the Sabah Rural Development Ministry.

“The construction of the SMJ Rumah Mesra is for those who do not own a house among the poor,” he said.