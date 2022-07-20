Sabah PH reps to use allowance to fund revenue claim

KOTA KINABALU (July 20): Sabah Pakatan Harapan (PH) Legislative Assembly members will be using their newly passed assemblymen’s allowance to fund a claim in the High Court, seeking a declaration on Sabah’s entitlement to a 40 per cent share of Federal revenue.

A joint statement on this pledge was issued on July 20, signed by Datuk Christina Liew (Api-Api), Phoong Jin Zhe (Luyang), Peto Galim (Inanam), Phoon Ming Fun (Tanjung Papat), Jannie Lasimbng (Kapayan), Datuk Ewon Benedick (Kadamaian) and Tan Lee Fatt (Likas).

“Sabah PH State Legislative Assembly members will use the pay increase to fund the legal costs of originating summons and will make full use of the legal platform to claim Sabah’s rights.

“At the same time, we also urged the Sabah State Government to implement reforms at the Legislative Assembly to strengthen the role of its members so that the justification for the allowances increment can be felt by the people,” said the statement.

On Tuesday, the State Legislative Assembly passed a bill to increase the salaries of administration and Legislative Assembly members at the August House.

Following the bill passing, the Chief Minister’s salary is increased from RM23,595 to RM33,033; deputy chief ministers’ from RM20,872.50 to RM29,221.50; and ministers’ from RM16,335 to RM22,869.

Speakers will also enjoy a higher wage with their monthly income increased from RM16,335 to RM22,869; assistant ministers and deputy speakers from RM12,705 to RM17,787; State assemblymen from RM7,950 to RM11,130; and political secretaries from RM5,445 to RM7,623.

The amendment was passed by a voice vote.

On June 3, 12 PH Members of Parliament (MPs) and State Legislative Assembly members filed a claim in the Kota Kinabalu High Court seeking a declaration over Sabah’s 40 per cent entitlement of revenue derived by the federal government from Sabah annually.

Six MPs and seven Sabah State Legislative Assembly members from PH had initiated an originating summons as plaintiffs, naming the government of Malaysia and the Sabah state government as the first and second defendants respectively.

In the statement, Sabah PH Legislative Assembly members also urged the Sabah Government to implement reforms, to establish an internal-party committee to demand Sabah’s rights in the Malaysia Agreement and the Federal Constitution in a more integrated manner, double the number of assembly’s sessions to address more issues and to establish a select committee of each ministry to strengthen the role of check and balance.

Sabah PH Legislative Assembly members also urged the government to involve opposition representatives in the District Development Action Committee, District Land Use Committee and District Disaster Management Committee, and also introduce a new enactment for equal development allocation to all elected representatives so that assistance to the people can be channeled fairly.

Apart from funding the legal cost on Sabah’s entitlement to 40 per cent of Federal revenue, the statement also said that pay increase will be used for welfare assistance programs in their respective areas as they do not receive special allocations as received by the government representatives.