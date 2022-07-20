Sagah: Sarawak Science Centre to be among most interesting in the region

KUCHING (July 20): The Sarawak Science Centre will be one of the most interesting science centres in the region alongside the Science Centre Singapore, said Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn.

The Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development said the centre is being planned under the consultancy of Science Centre Singapore chief executive officer Dr Lim Tit Meng and team.

Sagah said this after having seen and experienced the state-of-the-art and immersive exhibit galleries and programmes at the Singapore centre, during a working visit there today.

He led a delegation of officers from his ministry, the State Attorney General’s Chambers, State Human Resources Unit, and the Borneo Development Corporation (Sarawak) Sdn Bhd to the centre for a discussion on the Sarawak Science Centre Masterplan.

They were greeted upon arrival by Lim and his team comprising corporate resources senior director Barry Wong, director of operations Veronica Heng, Singapore Science Centre Global general manager and business development deputy director Andrew Tan, as well as strategy and innovation assistant director Dr Florence Francis.

Sagah was given an interpretative tour of the centre’s facilities, exhibits, and programmes by Lim.

The delegation had the opportunity to also experience hands on the immersive and interactive exhibits at the centre.

Following the walkabout, the delegation and Science Centre Singapore team discussed the finalisation of the Sarawak Science Centre Masterplan, as well as the recommendations and next steps.

Also discussed were the future possibilities of the Sarawak Science Centre being a “sister science centre” to the one in Singapore through collaborative science and technology based programmes.

The Science Centre Singapore, through its commercial entity, Singapore Science Centre Global are the master planners for the proposed Sarawak Science Centre project, having been appointed based on their 42 years’ experience of designing and running fun-filled immersive and exciting science and technology based exhibits and programmes.

The Science Centre Singapore, which is known as the most established science centre in the region, has been entrusted by Singapore’s Ministry of Education to nurture interest in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), as well as STEM talents.

Among those present in Sagah’s delegation were the Deputy Ministers for Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Francis Harden Hollis and Dr Annuar Rapaee; ministry permanent secretary Datu Kameri Affandi; State Human Resource Unit director Datu Ismail Hanis; State Attorney General’s Chambers senior state counsel John Wayne Chamberlin Sirau; Sarawak Research and Development general manager Dr Peter Morin Nissom; and BDC chief executive officer Nor-E Fadzwie Salleh.