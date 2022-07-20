Sarawak Customs foils drugs smuggling attempts through bus cargo services

KUCHING (July 20): The Royal Malaysian Customs Department has foiled attempts to smuggle drugs into Kuching and Samarahan through bus cargo services in two separate cases this month.

Sarawak Customs director Mohd Nadzri Ariffin said in a statement today that this resulted in the seizure of methamphetamine and ketamine worth more than RM220,000 at a bus terminal in Kuching on July 14 and July 15.

In the first incident on July 14, he said Customs arrested a male suspect in his 30’s who was claiming the drugs from one of the bus counters at the bus terminal around 1.50pm.

“Preliminary checks revealed that the parcel was sent from Sibu via the bus service. Based on our observations, the suspect has made several parcel claims at the terminal in the past,” he added.

Mohd Nadzri said a check conducted on the parcel revealed four plastic packets believed to be methamphetamine weighing at 1,024 grammes worth about RM38,400.

He added that a vehicle belonging to the suspect worth about RM68,400 was also seized.

Mohd Nadzri said the drugs are believed to be for the market in Kuching and Samarahan.

“We are also in the middle of investigating if the drugs are intended to be sent to a neighbouring country,” he added.

The suspect is currently under remand for investigation under Section 39B(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

For the second incident on July 15, Mohd Nadzri said Customs seized 100 packets of “Juice Master” laced with ketamine worth RM189,000 inside a parcel at the same bus terminal around 7.30pm.

“Early investigations showed that the drugs were sent from Miri and we are currently tracking down the receiver and the sender of the parcel based on the names and phone numbers that were written on the parcel,” he added.

The case is also being investigated under Section 39B(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Meanwhile, Mohd Nadzi said the department has seized 15,890 grammes of methamphetamine, ketamine and 100 capsules of Erimin-5 in Kuching, Sarikei and Miri from January to July 2022.

“The total seizure, including the suspects’ assets is estimated to be RM877,470,” he added.

The department is also urging for the public to inform them on any illegal smuggling activities by calling their hotline at 1-800-88-8855 or to the nearest customs office.