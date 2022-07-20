Sarawak ministry supports second tabling of AGS 2021 in parliament

KUCHING (July 20): The Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Ministry supports the second tabling of the Anti Sexual Harassment Bill 2021 (AGS 2021) and debate in Parliament Tuesday.

Its minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah said as it happens to mostly women, the Bill can help prevent it from happening to women at the workplaces.

“We welcome this as violence against women can happen not only at home but also at work.

“We should support it, but first, it must be passed in parliament as it ensures the wellbeing of not only the women but also the family and the community,” she said when met after the launch of Domestic Violence First Aid Training For Frontliners here today.

Similar to domestic violence, Fatimah said the female victims preferred to keep the abuse to themselves because of the shame, stigma and afraid other people might not believe them.

“Violence against women can include mental abuse on workers at workplaces, or sexual harassment at work, and these women are afraid to report it,” she said.

The bill provides a right of redress for any person who has been sexually harassed, the establishment of the Tribunal for Anti-Sexual Harassment, the promotion of awareness of sexual harassment, and to provide for related matters.

When tabling the bill, Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun said the AGS 2021 provides power to the tribunal to make an award including an order for respondents to issue a statement of apology to the complainant.

The tribunal may also order the respondents to pay compensation or damages not exceeding RM250,000 for any loss or damage suffered by the complainants.