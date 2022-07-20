Several Kuching areas to experience water supply interruption today

KUCHING (July 20): Several areas in Kuching will experience a water supply interruption today (July 20) from 2pm to 10pm due to repair works on the 840mm pumping main at Jalan Datu Bandar Mustapha.

In a notice, the Kuching Water Board (KWB) said these include 16 areas that will have no water supply during the said period.

The areas are Jalan Song Thian Cheok, Jalan Padungan, Jalan Abell, Jalan Chan Chin Ann, Jalan Bukit Mata, Jalan Ban Hock, Jalan Datuk Abang Abdul Rahim, Jalan Datuk Wee Kheng Chiang, Jalan Petanak, Jalan Blacksmith, Jalan Sungai Padungan, Jalan Rumbia, Jalan Pending, Jalan Nipah, Jalan Kwong Lee Bank, and Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman.

KWB said consumers along Jalan BDC, Jalan Tun Jugah, Jalan Simpang Tiga, Jalan Tun Razak, Jalan Mendu, Jalan Sekama, Jalan Ellis, Jalan Central, Jalan Batu Lintang, and surrounding areas, especially those on high ground, will experience low water pressure during the estimated eight-hour interruption.

“The pressure building up in the supply network after repair will take some time to build up.

“During the recovery period, consumers will experience low pressure, air locks, and dirty water,” the board said.

It added water tankers will be mobilised to the affected areas and apologised for the inconvenience caused.

For complaints or enquiries, contact the KWB Call Centre on 082-222333 or SMS to 019-8866650.