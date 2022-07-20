Several local authorities challenging to manage – Masidi

KOTA KINABALU (July 20): Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun admitted that several local authorities (PBTs) in Sabah are challenging to manage.

He said the ministry constantly strived to upgrade the capacity and improve the response time of PBTs but people have different mindsets.

He said Sandakan Municipal Council (SMC) should be able to perform well as it has three deputy presidents and is one of the richest municipalities in Sabah.

“Sandakan (SMC) is one of the richest PBTs. The issue of money does not arise.

“We at the ministry provide funding but how soon the allocation is disbursed depends on the efficiency of the PBT.”

Masidi said SMC is one of the challenging areas and he had instructed his officer to look into a few PBTs, including Sandakan.

He said that in response to Tanjong Papat assemblyman Datuk Frankie Poon’s complaint on the slow response time of PBT in dealing with emergency matters or maintenance issues during the State Legislative Assembly sitting here on Wednesday.

“I acknowledge the complaint. Frankly, few PBTs are very challenging to manage. We are dealing with people and not all people are the same. Not all people are like you (Poon) and me. If the problem is not solved, we cannot sleep. Some people can sleep at 7pm even though the problem is not solved.”

Masidi said Poon could call him when he encountered issues with PBT and urged the latter to work with him.

Meanwhile, Senallang assemblyman Datuk Seri Panglima Shafie Apdal said the opposition does not have any problem working with Masidi but the PBTs should carry out their functions.

“We cannot be calling the minister for every problem,” he said.

To this, Masidi said his standard is that ‘do not wait till tomorrow what you can do today’, which should be the standard of service to the people.

“We have informed all PBTs to give all assemblymen equal attention because it involves service to the people.”

On Tungku assemblyman Assaffal P. Alian’s call for reformation in the local government level, Masidi said the issue is not about reforming the PBTs, but reforming their mindsets and they way they view their work.

He said the motivation to become the best worker arises from feeling proud to serve Sabahans.