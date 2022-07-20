State Govt will make SESB profitable – Bung

KOTA KINABALU (July 20): The State Government is in talks with the Federal Government and Tenaga Nasional to continue efforts to take over Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB), said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Bung Moktar Radin.

He said the State Government will transform SESB to a profitable body.

He pointed out that SESB has probably not seen profits for 20 years and has suffered a loss of RM200 million to RM300 million.

“I am perplexed. There is not one company that sells electricity in the world that records losses, only in Sabah.

“It is high time we rectify that.”

He said that at the State Legislative Assembly sitting here on Wednesday when replying to Senallang assemblyman Datuk Seri Panglima Shafie Apdal’s enquiry on whether the State Government will take over SESB as this matter has been agreed upon during the Pakatan Harapan (PH) governance.

“Trust me, I will make sure our wish to take over SESB is realized.”

Bung, who is also Sabah Works Minister, said there are several matters that need to be looked into, including the fact that SESB still uses 60 per cent diesel for power generation.

He said the State Government is exploring other natural resources for power generation in Sabah.

On Elopura assemblyman Calvin Chong’s suggestion to use biomass to generate electricity, Bung said the production of biomass is even higher than biogas.

“We will think of other sources that are more profitable.”