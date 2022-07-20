State hopes to achieve 60 pct rice self-sufficiency by 2030, says Deputy Minister

KUCHING (July 20): The Sarawak government has set the target of increasing the self-sufficiency level (SSL) for rice production to 60 per cent by 2030.

According to Deputy Minister of Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development Martin Ben Sarawak has only achieved 38 per cent SSL for rice production while the rest is imported rice from other countries.

“The government has held discussions on food security, especially rice, which is heavily imported from Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, and Indonesia.

“There was a shortage of rice supply during the Covid-19 pandemic, causing exporting countries to reduce supply, so the government imported rice from India and Pakistan,” he said in a report published by Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas).

Martin, who is also Kedup assemblyman, said this when officiating at the ‘In-Situ Agronomi Tanaman Padi’ course in Kampung Bunan Gega near Serian on Monday.

Martin also said the Sarawak government would try to find allocations for wetlands to be used as paddy and rice production areas.

About 100 people from six villages; Bunan Gega, Bunan Punok, Terbat Mawang, Terbat Leban, Mujat, and Mongkos, attended the course organised by the Serian Divisional Agriculture Office. Temenggong Henry Bujang Sendan, Tebedu District Officer Joseph Liaw, community leaders and other government officials were among those present.