S’wak Heart Foundation to mark World Heart Day on Sept 25

KUCHING (July 20): The Sarawak Heart Foundation (SHF) will be hosting the World Heart Day 2022 at Kuching South City Council (MBKS), Jalan Padungan here on Sept 25.

The celebration, which is returning after a lapse of two years, will see people from all walks of life participating in various activities as they take charge of their heart health and that of others.

Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian said Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud, who is also SHF chairman, is expected to launch the event and lead participants in the Walk-A-Mile programme.

“World Heart Day is an opportunity for everyone to stop and consider how best to use their heart for humanity, for nature, and for you.

“By getting involved with global events such as World Heart Day as well as local activities, we are empowered to spread awareness and help make a difference in the lives of all humankind,” he told a press conference at his office in Wisma Bapa Malaysia here today.

Participants in the Walk-A-Mile programme will receive a SHF t-shirt, balloon (first come, first serve), breakfast and a lucky draw ticket for a chance to win attractive prizes including the latest Apple Watch series. A registration fee of RM10 applies.

Prior to the programme, participants will be led for a warm-up session by Zdance.

Themed ‘Use Heart For Every Heart’, this year’s event will also feature free public health screenings from the Sarawak Heart Centre covering body mass index, blood glucose, blood pressure, cholesterol as well as health counselling with doctors from 8am onwards.

Physiotherapists from the centre will also be conducting a fitness test while the Sarawak Breast Cancer Support Group will conduct self-breast examinations.

Registration for the Walk-A-Mile programme can be made at SHF office at No. 11, 1st Floor, Lot 2343 Bormill Estate Commercial Centre, Jalan Tun Ahmad Zaidi Adruce.

Alternatively, enquiries can be made to Angeline or Jenny at 082-233784 or 012-8868491.

Meanwhile, Dr Sim, who is SHF deputy chairman and event organising chairman, also announced the foundation’s collaboration with Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak in hosting the first Sarawak Combat Against Cardiovascular Disease Cartoon and Doodle Art Competition 2022 held in conjunction with World Heart Day.

“Apart from the objective of tapping local talents in cartoon and doodle art, the competition aims to increase awareness of healthy heart living among our youths,” he said.

The competition, which paves for the use of digital technology and doodle art to raise awareness of cardiovascular disease among Sarawakian students, is divided into three categories namely primary students aged 13 and below; secondary students aged 19 and below; and university undergraduates or college students.

Each category offers cash prizes and certificates of participation where the first to third prize winners will win RM1,500, RM1,000 and RM500 respectively while ten consolation prizes of RM100 will be awarded to shortlisted participants.

Closing date for submission of entries is on Sept 9.

The winning artworks will be on display at MBKS lobby on Sept 25 and at Swinburne Sarawak Campus on Oct 1 where various activities including free health screening and free self-breast examination will be held to mark the end of the World Heart Day celebration.

For more information on the competition, visit www.swinburne.edu.my/worldheartday2022.