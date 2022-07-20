Tajuddin warned as MPs clash during Sexual Harassment Bill debate

KUALA LUMPUR (July 20): Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman (Pasir Salak-BN) was warned by Deputy Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Rashid Hasnon over his remarks on DAP women MPs today.

Tajuddin interrupted Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said (Pengerang-BN) when she was debating the Anti-Sexual Harassment Bill 2021 to complain about a statement made earlier by Teo Nie Ching (Pulai-PH) during the debate on the same Bill yesterday.

“You are trying to show us in a bad light.

“They don’t know who we are, how we protect the dignity of women, especially Wanita Umno.

“You can ask them. That is the problem with DAP women… Indecent behaviour and foul mouths,” he shouted in the Dewan Rakyat.

Tajuddin had apparently taken issue with Teo’s statement yesterday, accusing him, together with Baling MP Datuk Seri Azeez Abdul Rahim and Kinabatangan MP Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, of sexist remarks against women MPs.

Rashid ordered Tajuddin to calm down and return the stage to Azalina but he was pressed by other Opposition MPs to make a ruling on the matter.

RSN Rayer (Jelutong-PH) said Rashid appeared tolerant of Tajuddin’s behaviour compared to the expulsion of Isnaraissah Munirah Majilis (Kota Belud-Warisan) from the Lower House on Monday.

“The deputy Speaker expelled Kota Belud. Why not expel him for this kind of behaviour?” Rayer urged, whose comments were met by another verbal barrage from Tajuddin.

“Why are you challenging the Speaker? Why provoke the Speaker?” Tajuddin shouted.

The matter dragged on until it was Rubiah Wang’s (Kota Samarahan-GPS) turn to debate the Bill and Tajuddin exited the hall.

“I warned and instructed Pasir Salak not to repeat his words and I asked Kota Samarahan to continue her debate,” Rashid said in response to Opposition MPs. – Malay Mail