Three held for allegedly submitting fake invoices

KOTA KINABALU (July 20): Three persons have been detained by the Malaysian Anti -Corruption Commission (MACC) for allegedly submitting fake invoices worth more than RM800,000 to a ministry office in 2019.

According to sources, the three male suspects in their 30s and 40s, were arrested at the Sabah MACC office around 10am on Wednesday when they were called to assist in investigation.

It was learned that the suspects have submitted false invoices related to claims for payment of transportation costs for the project for a period of three months from September to November 2019.

Sabah MACC director Datuk S. Karunanithy confirmed the arrest and said the case will be investigated under Section 471 and Section 109 of the Penal Code.

He said the three suspects are expected to be charged in the Special Corruption Court in the near future.

On Tuesday, a former lecturer of a university was detained by the MACC for allegedly submitting false claims for funding research amounting to RM66,000.

The 55-year-old suspect was believed to have submitted false claims between 2014 to 2017 while serving as a director of the university.

It was learned that the false claims involved funds for research but no expenses were ever incurred.